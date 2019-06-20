TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Business

S&P 500 index closes at record high as stock rally continues

Specialist Dilip Patel works at his post on

Specialist Dilip Patel works at his post on the floor of the NYSE on Tuesday. Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Print

Wall Street capped a broad rally for stocks Thursday by driving the S&P 500 index to an all-time high.

The milestone, which eclipsed the benchmark index's last record close on April 30, underscores a swift rebound for the market in June that has erased the losses from a 6.6 percent dive in May. The major U.S. stock indexes are up more than 7 percent so far this month.

Thursday's rally came as investors balanced optimism over the possibility that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in response to a slowing global economy with jitters about the prospects of dimmer corporate profits should a severe slowdown take hold.

Those worries prompted traders to shift money into safe-haven assets this week, including gold and U.S. government bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly slid Thursday as low as 1.97 percent after falling a day earlier to 2.02 percent. The yield, which is used to set interest rates on mortgages and other loans, is the lowest it's been since November 2016. The price of gold, meanwhile, jumped 3.6 percent.

"If the Fed is going to cut rates, it means that the economic environment is slowing down," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA. "You have investors looking to bonds to hide out in. You're also seeing a big move up in gold on the back of the Fed's decision as well."

Investors' jitters over escalating tensions between the United States and Iran sent the price of U.S. crude oil 5.4 percent higher. Crude prices had been in a bear market just weeks ago, what Wall Street calls a drop of 20 percent or more.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9 percent to 2,954.18, a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.17 points, or 0.9 percent, to 26,753.17. The Nasdaq gained 0.8 percent to 8,051.34.
 

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Anthony Barone, left, an employment recruiter for the LI sees modest employment growth in May
Suffolk police respond to a reported fight outside Cops: Landscaper charged after 7-Eleven stabbing
Mourners at a wake for Melissa Marchese console Mourners remember student athlete killed in crash
Retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez, a 9/11 responder, Ex-NYPD cop in hospice; testified for 9/11 victim fund
Briana Sheen, 3, of Bellmore, is lifted above State: LI parks among most popular in NY
Stony Brook University Provost Michael Bernstein was named Stony Brook University interim president named
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search