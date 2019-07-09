Global shares mostly retreat ahead of Fed statement

TOKYO — Global shares were mostly lower Tuesday in quiet trading as investors awaited signs of what might be ahead for U.S. interest rates.

France's CAC 40 lost 0.6 percent in early trading to 5,557.33, while Germany's DAX slipped 1.1 percent to 12,403.66. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.4 percent to 7,523.11. U.S. shares were set for a retreat, with Dow futures dipping 0.4 percent to 26,685. S&P 500 futures lost nearly 0.5 percent to 2,965.20.

Shares fell on Wall Street overnight amid growing speculation an unexpectedly strong pickup in U.S. employment growth last month may lead the Federal Reserve to hold back on aggressively cutting its benchmark interest rate. Many investors still expect a cut of a quarter percentage point, but fewer are now expecting a half-point reduction.

The market rallied through much of June after the Fed signaled that it's prepared to cut interest rates to offset slowing global growth and the fallout from U.S. trade conflicts.

Investors will be listening closely for any hints on the central bank's interest rate policy on Wednesday and Thursday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers the Fed's semiannual monetary report to Congress.

"After getting accustomed to trading the bad news is good news regime, investors are still struggling with the good news is the bad direction," Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Singapore, said in a commentary.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1 percent to finish at 21,565.15, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.1 percent to 6,665.70. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.6 percent to 2,052.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8 percent to 28,116.28, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 percent to 2,928.23.

ENERGY: Benchmark crude oil gained 19 cents to $57.85 a barrel. It rose 15 cents to $57.66 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, climbed 35 cents to $64.46 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 108.92 Japanese yen from 108.40 yen Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1199 from $1.1230.