Business

Stocks indexes end mixed to close out a volatile month

Specialist Anthony Matesic, center, works with traders at

Specialist Anthony Matesic, center, works with traders at his post on the floor of the NYSE on Aug. 21. Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Major U.S. stock indexes ended little changed Friday after a listless day of trading ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend capped a solid week of gains for the market.

A late-afternoon flurry of buying gave the S&P 500 its third straight gain. The benchmark index also snapped a string of four consecutive weekly losses. Even so, the market closed out August with its second monthly decline this year, after May.

Financial, industrial and health care stocks were among the big winners. Those sectors outweighed losses for consumer goods makers and communication services stocks. Shares in companies that rely on consumer spending also fell.

The stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses through much of the day, with trading volumes lighter than usual.

"Going into a holiday weekend you just have three days here where you're not going to be able to reposition, so people are probably taking some profits and squaring their books ahead of the weekend," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent to 2,926.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.03 points, or 0.2  percent to 26,403.28. The Nasdaq gave up an early gain, sliding 0.1 percent to7,962.88. 

The major indexes stemmed their August slide this week, but still ended the month with losses. The Dow dropped 1.7 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq gave up 2.6 percent. 

