TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
Business

S&P 500 hits new high as traders welcome latest Fed rate cut

Trader Phyllis Arena Woods on the floor of

Trader Phyllis Arena Woods on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Print

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 to a record high for the second time this week, as investors welcomed the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates for the third time this year.

The central bank also indicated that it won't cut rates again in the coming months unless the economic outlook worsens. The Fed has been using its power to cut short-term interest rates in a bid to shore up the economy amid the costly impact from the U.S.-China trade war.

With its latest rate cut, the Fed has nearly reversed the four rate hikes that it made in 2018.

Stocks wobbled shortly after the Fed's midafternoon announcement, which had been widely anticipated, then rallied.

"The rate cut was expected and also the market had been expecting a change in the language regarding another rate cut this year," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The Fed just basically upped the bar for another rate cut by suggesting that the economy is in a good place."

The S&P 500 index rose 9.88 points, or 0.3%, to 3,046.77. The benchmark index also hit record high on Monday. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 115.27, or 0.4%, to 27,186.69.

The Nasdaq composite added 27.12 points, or 0.3%, to 8,303.98.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search