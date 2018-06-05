Stony Brook University's Center for Biotechnology has been selected as one of eight startup accelerators in the nation to participate in a federal program designed to identify and support solutions to health security threats.

The program aims to provide financial resources to early-stage science innovations in the hopes of creating commercially viable businesses that can tackle the issues of early detection of infection, and early detection and treatment of sepsis. Sepsis is the body's extreme response to infection and can be life-threatening.

The program is an effort on the part of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The Center for Biotechnology, which was created to help foster and grow biotech companies on Long Island, will be responsible for reviewing science research on Long Island and in New York City that fits BARDA’s mission.

“We’re going to go out and scour the region,” said Clinton Rubin, director of the center. Rubin likened the accelerator’s task to that of gold prospectors with a claim to land. “We know there’s lots of gold out there that’s relevant to our health and security.”

As part of its admittance into the program, the Stony Brook center will receive $100,000 a year for five years, which it will use to hire additional staff with experience in identifying and starting research-based businesses.

“There may be science out there that even the scientists don’t recognize are new perspectives,” Rubin said. “It’s a huge opportunity to bring commercial level resources to our backyard.”