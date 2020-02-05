LI hospital names new CEO 

Carol A. Gomes has been named chief executive officer of Stony Brook University Hospital.

She has been serving as chief operating officer at the hospital for the past six years and recently took on additional responsibilities as interim CEO.

Gomes has served a majority of her 35-year career at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Stony Brook said she began her career in the clinical chemistry and histology laboratories, rising in various laboratory administrative positions. She was later promoted to associate director for quality management and chief quality officer.

Stony Brook in 2019 completed its largest expansion project when it opened the Medical and Research Translation (MART) building and Stony Brook University Cancer Center, as well as the 225,000-square-foot, 150-bed Hospital Pavilion, which includes the new Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.