Stony Brook University Hospital has named Julie Mirkin its chief nursing officer.

Mirkin will lead the overall clinical and administrative operations and strategy for patient care services at the health system. She will also work closely with Dr. Mark Sands, Stony Brook's chief medical officer, in improving patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes.

Mirkin started at her position on Feb. 7.

"We are actively hiring nurses, and one of my goals is to make Stony Brook a destination for nurses not only on Long Island, but regionally," Mirkin said. "I want to be visible, getting to know staff concerns, hearing about quality-of-life issues and creating a collaborative environment, where nurses are empowered to make decisions because they are competent. This all drives retention."

Nurses are in high demand on Long Island. The number of registered nurses is expected to grow nearly 15 percent over a 10-year period ending in 2022, according to the state Department of Labor.

The department predicted the Island would add 47,080 health care jobs from 2012 to 2022, a 23 percent increase. That’s about twice the overall employment growth rate, projected to be 11 percent during the period.

Prior to joining Stony Brook, Mirkin served as vice president for care coordination at NewYork-Presbyterian HealthCare System. At Presbyterian she was responsible for leading and implementing systemwide strategic care-coordination initiatives at the system's10 hospitals.

She also implemented standards that improved clinical patient outcomes, patient engagement scores and staff engagement, as well as numerous initiatives that resulted in improved organizational outcomes in length of stay and prevention of readmissions.

Before joining Presbyterian Mirkin was a senior consulting manager at IMA Consulting and a senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Nassau University Medical Center.

Mirkin received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from SUNY at Stony Brook, a master of arts in nursing executive role from Columbia University and a doctor of nursing practice from Case Western Reserve University. She is also a graduate of the Wharton School of Business nurse executive fellows program at the University of Pennsylvania.