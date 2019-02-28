Stony Brook Medicine is holding a job fair to find candidates for more than 100 positions at its ambulatory and outpatient facilities on Long Island.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its Stony Brook Advanced Specialty Care location at 500 Commack Rd. in Commack.

Stony Brook is seeking nurse managers, registered nurses, certified medical assistants, billers and coders, medical receptionists and call center representatives.

The management group has been in expansion mode. It hired more than 300 people for similar positions in 2017.