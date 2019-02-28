TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Stony Brook Medicine job fair aims to fill more than 100 positions on LI

Stony Brook Medicine in Commack, seen on March

Stony Brook Medicine in Commack, seen on March 2, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Stony Brook Medicine is holding a job fair to find candidates for more than 100 positions at its ambulatory and outpatient facilities on Long Island.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its Stony Brook Advanced Specialty Care location at 500 Commack Rd. in Commack.

Stony Brook is seeking nurse managers, registered nurses, certified medical assistants, billers and coders, medical receptionists and call center representatives.

The management group has been in expansion mode. It hired more than 300 people for similar positions in 2017.

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

