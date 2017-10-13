Stony Brook University Hospital has named a new chief executive.
Ernest Baptiste, who is CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/ Kings County in Brooklyn, will assume the post on Nov. 27, the hospital said in a news release Friday.
Previously, one person held the dual titles of CEO and vice president for health systems at Stony Brook. But the positions were split. Dr. Reuven Pasternak, who held both, will remain in his health systems post.
Baptiste, 56, has more than 25 years of experience in hospital administration. His previous jobs included a stint as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware.
“Mr. Baptiste has worked successfully with physicians, administrators and department heads to improve departmental operations, achieve organizational goals and ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe, efficient and cost-effective care,” the university’s president, Dr. Samuel L. Stanley Jr., said in a statement.
Baptiste said he was “excited” about joining the hospital.
“Stony Brook Medicine has a long history and legacy of achievement,” Baptiste said. “While there are many challenges ahead for all hospitals and health systems in a post health-care reform environment, I believe Stony Brook Medicine is well positioned as a world class academic medical center.”
