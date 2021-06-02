The largest grocery chain on Long Island is seeking to fill 700 part-time jobs in the area.

Stop & Shop, which has 51 supermarkets on Long Island, wants to hire 350 people to work in its Suffolk County stores and 150 for its Nassau County locations, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based chain said in a statement Tuesday.

The grocer also is seeking to hire 200 workers to support delivery operations at its six Long Island "warerooms," which are warehouses connected to stores.

The six Long Island warerooms are in East Northport, Medford, South Setauket, Riverhead, Farmingdale and Hempstead stores.

"We invite all who enjoy working in a fast-paced, rewarding and fun environment to apply," Michelle Castellana, human resources director for Stop & Shop stores on Long Island, said in the statement.

There are job openings in stores’ bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments. Positions also exist for cashiers, porters and baggers, e-commerce workers who fulfill online orders, and delivery drivers.

Cashiers, baggers and porters must be at least 16; the other store positions require applicants to be 18. Delivery drivers must be at least 21.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Part-time employees work 12 to 28 hours weekly and receive competitive pay, paid training and flexible schedules, Stop & Shop said. The company declined to provide starting pay rates.

Job applications can be submitted online at stopandshop.reidsystems.com.

On Long Island, Stop & Shop has more than 9,000 employees, 75% of whom are part-time, spokeswoman Stefanie Shuman said.

The grocer has been actively hiring since 2020, she said.

"These open roles also reflect e-commerce growth on Long Island as we now operate six warerooms and 41 pickup locations across the Island," she said.

Owned by Dutch company Ahold Delhaize, The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC employs 58,000 workers and operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.