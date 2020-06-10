Grocer Stop & Shop will not be acquiring iconic Long Island supermarket chain King Kullen -- and the retailers are citing changes in the marketplace due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

The chains announced the deal was off Wednesday, a year and a half after they said Stop & Shop planned to buy the Bethpage-based King Kullen Grocery Co.’s 37 stores.

“Both companies have put forth an incredible amount of effort to work through unanticipated challenges that have arisen, and we regret that we’re not able to move forward. King Kullen has a strong legacy on the island, and we wish them continued success,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.

A King Kullen spokesman said the merger agreement, which was signed in December 2018, prevented the company from commenting beyond the statement issued Wednesday.

But grocery stores nationwide have seen sales soar since the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit the United States hard in February. Deemed essential, grocery stores were among the businesses allowed to remain open throughout the state-mandated shutdowns aimed at helping to stop the spread of the virus in New York state.

Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop has the largest grocery market share on Long Island, where it employs more than 8,000 workers at 51 stores.

The company announced in January 2019 its plans to buy the family-owned King Kullen Grocery Co. – 32 King Kullen supermarkets and five Wild by Nature natural food stores, all on Long Island. King Kullen declined to say how many employees it has now

At that time, Stop & Shop said the deal would close in the first quarter of 2019.

But the closing ran into delays that neither company would detail.

Instead, Stop & Shop repeatedly said that the transaction was continuing to undergo “closing conditions and regulatory review,” which included the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s involvement.

The FTC, which investigates anti-competitive practices, said it does not comment on or confirm investigations, or disclose the contents of complaints.

King Kullen closed three stores in 2019 – in Lake Ronkonkoma, Mt. Sinai and North Babylon – that it said were underperforming.

Founded by Michael J. Cullen on Jamaica Avenue in Queens in 1930, the grocer markets itself as “America's first supermarket,” a claim confirmed by the Smithsonian Institution.

The chain looks forward to continuing to serve Long Island customers, Brian Cullen, co-president of King Kullen, said in the statement Wednesday.

“We are enthusiastic about the future and well-positioned to serve Nassau and Suffolk Counties for many years to come. In short, we are here for the long term,” he said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.