Stop & Shop wants to fill 1,250 part-time jobs in the metro area, including 390 on Long Island, as the grocery chain tries to beef up customer service, the company said.

“The brand is looking to add an additional seven to eight associates per store as it strives to improve the in-store experience for customers and provide even better service in area communities,” the Quincy, Massachusetts-based chain said in a statement Wednesday.

Stop & Shop has 51 stores on Long Island.

The job openings announced Wednesday are at Stop & Shop stores in the bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments, the company said in the statement. There are also openings for night crew workers, cashiers, porters and baggers.

The part-time jobs are for 12 hours to 28 hours of work weekly, Stop & Shop said.

Most of the jobs require applicants to be 18 years old. Cashiers, baggers and porters must be at least 16, the chain said.

Stop & Shop did not immediately reply to an inquiry about the number of employees it currently has in the metro area.

Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. The chain is owned by Ahold Delhaize, a Dutch company whose other grocery stores include Food Lion, Giant Food and Hannaford. Ahold also owns Peapod, the online grocery retailer.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In January, Stop & Shop announced that it was buying the 32 King Kullen supermarkets and five Wild by Nature natural food stores on Long Island — all owned by Bethpage-based King Kullen Grocery Co.

The sale has not yet been finalized. It was supposed to occur in the first quarter of this year, but has been delayed because of "standard closing procedures, and regulatory review" by the US. Federal Trade Commission, said Jennifer Brogan, Stop & Shop spokeswoman.