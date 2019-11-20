Suffolk Federal Credit Union is unveiling signage and branding around its naming rights deal at Suffolk County Community College’s health, sports and education center in Brentwood.

The sports and education center is now known as the Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena. The 60,000-square-foot facility has three multipurpose courts, running tracks, an eight-lane swimming pool and a fitness center.

The naming rights deal is part of a partnership between the two organizations that includes a $1.79 million gift to the school’s foundation.

The deal was originally announced in July, and the signage was unveiled Wednesday.

The agreement will provide Suffolk Federal Credit Union with a collegewide naming presence for a minimum of seven years. The credit union also has an option to extend the agreement to 10 years, which would bring the anticipated value of the partnership to more than $2.5 million.

This amount includes annual scholarships offered to high school or other students entering Suffolk County Community College.

Suffolk Federal also presented six students who are attending Suffolk County Community College with $30,000 in scholarships.

“We could not be prouder of our partnership with Suffolk County Community College and the Suffolk Community College Foundation and look forward to continued success utilizing the endless possibilities we are able to create together for years to come,” Ralph D. Spencer, president and chief executive of Suffolk Federal, said in a statement.

In addition to the arena’s new branding, Suffolk Federal will have its brand on event materials including schedules, student and alumni publications as well as corporate brochures. Additional signage will also be placed at the gym facilities at the College’s Riverhead and Selden campuses.

Suffolk County Community College is a two-year, open-enrollment institution.

Medford-based Suffolk Federal Credit Union operates 10 branches and has about 60,000 members.