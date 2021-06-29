Suffolk County is hosting two virtual hiring events this week to help connect local job seekers and employers.

The first event, a virtual "mini job fair" hosted by the County’s One-Stop Employment Center, will be held online Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and will feature representatives from Island companies who can answer attendee questions about job openings and how to apply.

Employers scheduled to attend include TopGolf, which is looking to hire line cooks and dish washers starting at $18 and $16.50 an hour, respectively; Westrock, which is looking to fill second and third shift maintenance mechanics for $27 to $31 an hour; and the Suffolk County IT department, which is recruiting systems analysts and offering between $57,000 to $105,000 in annual salary.

To register for Wednesday’s job fair, visit https://bit.ly/3ya5EUz , or call (631) 853-6613.

The One-Stop will also host a hiring event Thursday morning for Stony Brook Medicine from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Stony Brook will be hiring full-time billing representatives and customer service representatives.

To register for the Stony Brook event, email name, personal contact information and the position of interest to county labor specialist Michele Azzara at michele.azzara@suffolkcountyny.gov.