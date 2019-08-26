TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Former Suffolk economic chief joins Manhattan tech startup

Theresa Ward, seen on Sept. 14, 2016, resigned

Theresa Ward, seen on Sept. 14, 2016, resigned as Suffolk County commissioner of economic development and planning last month. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The former economic development chief of Suffolk County, Theresa Ward, has joined a technology startup in Manhattan.

Ward said last week she was hired by Unqork, which provides a software to the financial services industry. She said she will be helping the company expand its services to a new market: government.

Ward said she plans to continue serving as board chair of the county’s Industrial Development Agency, which provides tax breaks to expanding businesses. She owns a home in Southold and is registered to vote there, she said.

Ward resigned as commissioner of economic development and planning last month to work for Unqork. She was appointed by county executive Steve Bellone in 2016 to the $173,000-a-year job. The IDA post is unpaid and subject to annual election by the IDA board.

Previously, Ward worked for Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, the largest film studio outside of Hollywood, and for New York City government.

Unqork has about 50 employees and was founded in 2017 by CEO Gary Hoberman, former chief information officer for insurance giant MetLife.

Unqork raised $22 million from investors in April, including Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. in Lake Success. Broadridge has received tax incentives from the Suffolk IDA.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

