Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center in Hauppauge will be hosting a slate of hiring and career development events this month.

On Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., a representative from the New York State Small Business Development Center will talk with registered attendees at the One-Stop Employment Center, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Hauppauge, about how to launch a small business.

A hiring event will be held on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Huntington Opportunity Resource Center, 2064 New York Ave. in Huntington Station. Employers scheduled to appear at the event include St. Joseph's College, DDI and Castella Imports.

The county will also holding a job fair on the East End on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Hampton Library, 159 Main St. in East Hampton. Employers scheduled to attend include Riverhead Building Supply, which is looking to hire summer workers at $22 an hour; J. Tortorella Service & Maintenance, which is paying $16.38 an hour for full-time seasonal pool service technicians; and the U.S. Postal Service, which is hiring city carrier assistants for $17.29 an hour.

On April 16, at 9:30 a.m., a representative from Suffolk County Community College will lead an informational session on employment in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry and in the computerized manufacturing field at the One-Stop Employment Center. Registration for the session is required.

On April 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the county will host a job fair at the Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd. in Holbrook. Employers in attendance include Splish Splash, Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Supreme Screw.

Wrapping up the month of employment events, the center will host an informational session on career opportunities in government. A representative from the Suffolk County Department of Civil Service will discuss employment in the public sector and will offer information on examination applications. Space for the session is limited and registration is required.

For more information, call the One-Stop Employment Center at 631-853-6600.