Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center in Hauppauge is hosting several job fairs and hiring events in July and August.

On Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, the United Parcel Service will be recruiting at the One-Stop Employment Center at 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy. to fill immediate openings. UPS is looking for package handlers who can lift up to 70 pounds and load and unload packages from one truck to another. The position pays $13 an hour.

On July 17, the Developmental Disabilities Institute will be at the Employment Center recruiting assistant residence managers, direct care counselors, and direct support professionals. Applicants must have had a New York State driver’s license for more than 18 months and a high school diploma or its equivalent. The hiring event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

The county will be hosting a job fair at the Islip Public Library, at 71 Monell Ave., on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participating companies include the Better Business Bureau, NY Life Insurance and Sunrise Laboratories. Registration is not required.

On July 23, from 10 a.m. to noon, a job fair will be held at the Employment Center in Hauppauge. Participating companies include Vitality Bowls and Life’s WORC, Mental Health and Wellness.

A job fair will be hosted at the West Babylon Public Library, 211 Rte. 109, on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participating companies include Helen Keller Services for the Blind, Marcum Search and People’s United Bank.

For more information, call the One-Stop Employment Center at 631-853-6600.