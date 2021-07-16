TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Suffolk Federal Credit Union expands to Nassau

Suffolk Federal Credit Union has more than 62,000

Suffolk Federal Credit Union has more than 62,000 members and assets of about $1.4 billion. Credit: Suffolk Federal Credit Union

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

Suffolk Federal Credit Union is expanding to Nassau County after getting clearance to modify its charter, the Medford cooperative announced.

The charter expansion, approved by the National Credit Union Association, will allow SFCU to expand its 10-branch footprint.

Michele Dean, chief executive and president of SFCU, said the nonprofit plans to use a "methodical, data-driven plan" to add branches.

"We appreciate the value and convenience of branches and we know they are important to our members," she said. "Our goal is to be where our members need us."

SFCU has more than 62,000 members and assets of about $1.4 billion.

Credit unions are governed by charters granted by the National Credit Union Association or state credit union regulators.

The expanded charter opens SFCU membership to those who live, work, worship, attend school or conduct business in Nassau or Suffolk counties.

Check back for updates on this story.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ken Schachter on June

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

More news

Thomas Massenburg appears at the Nassau County Courthouse
Alleged Bloods gang member pleads not guilty in fatal July Fourth shooting
A handful of pulled scallops from the Peconic
After 2 years of scallop die-offs, signs of hope in 2021
Accident investigators at the scene Monday of a
More cameras, cops possible on Southern State after fatal crash, pol says
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks on June 23.
Sources: Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment inquiry
One of the mourners at the funeral for
From the archive: The victims of TWA Flight 800
Strong Island Animal Rescue submitted two clips to
Cat, baby bird OK after separate rescues
Didn’t find what you were looking for?