Suffolk Federal Credit Union expands to Nassau

Suffolk Federal Credit Union is expanding to Nassau County after getting clearance to modify its charter, the Medford cooperative announced.

The charter expansion, approved by the National Credit Union Association, will allow SFCU to expand its 10-branch footprint.

Michele Dean, chief executive and president of SFCU, said the nonprofit plans to use a "methodical, data-driven plan" to add branches.

"We appreciate the value and convenience of branches and we know they are important to our members," she said. "Our goal is to be where our members need us."

SFCU has more than 62,000 members and assets of about $1.4 billion.

Credit unions are governed by charters granted by the National Credit Union Association or state credit union regulators.

The expanded charter opens SFCU membership to those who live, work, worship, attend school or conduct business in Nassau or Suffolk counties.

