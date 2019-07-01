TODAY'S PAPER
Labor leaders take Suffolk County IDA positions

 Kevin Harvey, left and Josh Slaughter take on new roles at the Suffolk County IDA. Photo Credit: Composite: Scot Mario, left, James Escher

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Kevin Harvey, a veteran labor leader, was elected treasurer of the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday.

Harvey, former business manager of Local 25 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, has served on the IDA board since 2012. He succeeds Peter Zarcone, who resigned from the IDA board after retiring from his job with Local 66 of the Laborers’ union.

Josh Slaughter, also a Local 66 official, was selected by the Suffolk County Legislature to fill the board seat vacated by Zarcone.

IDA board members are not compensated for their service.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

