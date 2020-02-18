TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
Business

Suffolk IDA elects chair of board of directors

Chair Natalie Wright during the meeting of the

Chair Natalie Wright during the meeting of the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Feb. 13. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Natalie Wright was elected chair of the board of directors of the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency last week.

Wright’s election came days after the county legislature confirmed her appointment by County Executive Steve Bellone to be commissioner of economic development and planning.

Wright succeeds Theresa Ward who resigned from both posts last year to take a job at Unqork, a Manhattan-based provider of software to the financial services industry and governments.

The IDA offers tax breaks to expanding businesses. It has frequently, but not always, been led by Suffolk's economic development commissioner.

Wright joined the Bellone administration last year as chief deputy commissioner in the economic development department after four years at the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, where she administered $2 billion in grants for community reconstruction, infrastructure and small businesses.

Also elected last week to one-year terms as IDA officers were Kevin Harvey, vice chairman, and Sondra Cochran, treasurer. Secretary Anthony Giordano was reelected as secretary.

All board members serve without compensation and are appointed to the board by the county legislature.

Separately, Harvey announced the resignation of longtime board member and former vice chairman Grant Hendricks due to the demands of his construction company, Independent General Contracting, or IGC.

The Hauppauge company does site work, land clearing and grading, demolition, excavation and drainage.

“Since my service began eight years ago, our company has had to decline from bidding or participating on projects that apply for and receive financial incentives,” Hendricks wrote in a Feb. 4 resignation letter. “In today’s market, our company’s sustainability is dependent upon us being competitive on every opportunity available to bid.”

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search