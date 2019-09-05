TODAY'S PAPER
Job fairs, hiring events scheduled for September

Job seekers meet recruiters at a job fair

Job seekers meet recruiters at a job fair at Nassau Community College in Garden City on Oct. 26, 2018. Photo Credit: Anthony DelMundo

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
The Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center and the county’s Department of Labor will be hosting several hiring events and job fairs this month, starting on Tuesday.

“Though unemployment in Suffolk County remains at historic lows, it is important to not take our eye off the ball and continue our efforts to connect residents looking for meaningful and gainful employment,” said County Executive Steve Bellone in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Employment Center — at 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Hauppauge — will host a representative from Suffolk County Community College who will provide information on careers in the HVAC and manufacturing industry.  

Registration for the presentation, which starts at 9:30 a.m., is required.

A-1 Roofing is looking to fill positions immediately at a hiring event on Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the center. A-1 is hiring residential and commercial roof mechanics, with pay ranging from $21 to $38 an hour.

On Sept. 13, the county will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Rd. in Smithtown. Companies participating include Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Nature’s Bounty and Supreme Screw Products. Registration is not required.

The county will end the month with two informational sessions at the Employment Center in Hauppauge.

On Sept. 18 at 9:30 a.m., a representative from the New York State Small Business Development Center will discuss how to become a small business owner.

The following day at 9:30 a.m., a Suffolk County Department of Civil Service representative will talk about public sector employment opportunities, offer tips on navigating the civil service website and provide examination application information.

Registration is required for both events.

For more information or to register for events, call the One-Stop Employment Center at 631-853-6600.

