Suffolk hosting virtual hiring events for jobseekers 

The Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center will be hosting four virtual hiring events for jobseekers in fields ranging from web development to law enforcement starting Tuesday.

In addition to the events, the county also encourages jobseekers to visit its Virtual Career & Talent Portal, an online job board with 93 registered employers so far.

The first event, scheduled for Tuesday, will be an informational session on job openings with Huntington-based Elder Home Care.

On Wednesday, a representative from Whitsons Culinary Group will discuss job openings for warehouse workers, food service workers, cafeteria cooks and CDL class B drivers.

On Thursday, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory will lead an informational session on job openings for Linux systems engineers, web developers, biostatisticians, cage washing technicians and other lab positions.

On Aug. 25, a New York State Police recruitment officer will discuss opportunities for those interested in careers in law enforcement. All events run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration provides access to accompanying Zoom meetings. To register, email Michele.Azzara@suffolkcountyny.gov.