The Suffolk County Labor Department is partnering with the county Police Department to help give teens greater access to summer jobs.

The coordinated effort, called the Youth Summer Employment Program, aims to provide teens with access to an online seminar series that will go over the basics of preparing to land that first job. Additionally, the police department’s Community Relations Bureau has reached out to local businesses that are looking to hire teens this summer and plans to connect teen participants with employers through its website.

The program is limited to Suffolk teens ages 14-19.

The county will host the first online seminar of what it calls the Youth Aspiration Series on Thursday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m. Attendance is free and teens can register for the event by visiting the Zoom sign-up link suffolkny.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o3bmV8KARfOJduAw1QI5FQ.

The virtual education session will go over resume building, interview techniques and job search tips.

"While our students have had to make enormous adjustments over the last year, it is critical that we keep our students engaged during the summer months and provide them with the tools necessary to succeed," County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

"This program allows participants to not only earn a wage but to gain experience to put on a resume, develop a strong work ethic and desire to succeed," Bellone said.

Following the online seminar, teens can apply for available summer jobs through the Community Relations Bureau’s at scpdcrb.suffolkcountyny.gov starting Saturday.

To date, the bureau has identified 75 local businesses offering more than 500 jobs, including dozens of positions at Splish Splash, the county said Tuesday.

On Monday, May 17, at 5 p.m., the series will also host an online job fair. To register, visit suffolkny.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w1xtZjmxSVOBPopnd8BlcQ.

For more information on registering for the program or applying for jobs, contact the Community Relations Board at SCPDCRB@suffolkcountyny.gov, or by calling 631-852-6109.