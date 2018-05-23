A former executive from a global fragrance and makeup company has stepped into a newly created position at Sundial Brands.

Kimberly Evans Paige will be the new chief operating and brand-building officer at Sundial, and will run its operations, including the supply chain, marketing and sales, according to a statement this week from the Amityville-based haircare and skin care company.

“I have long admired Sundial for its disruptive market leadership and its DNA of innovation and engagement, as well as its commitment to underserved women and communities. I am excited to now be able to contribute to the company’s ongoing success delivering maximum performance and maximum impact,” Paige said in the statement.

Sundial was founded in 1991 by Richelieu Dennis. It sells personal care products, including the SheaMoisture and Nubian Heritage brands. Personal care and food products giant Unilever bought Sundial in November but said Dennis would remain CEO and executive chairman.

Paige’s new job duties also will include partnering with Dennis and Sundial’s executive team to develop a plan for further growth, including for existing and new products, according to the statement.

She has more than 20 years of brand, innovation and general management experience. Before Sundial, she had served since February 2017 as chief marketing officer of Coty Inc., a Manhattan-based fragrance and makeup company whose brands include Cover Girl and Max Factor. She also has held positions at The Coca-Cola Co. and Procter & Gamble.

Paige has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and communications from Howard University and a Master of Business Administration in marketing from Clark Atlanta University.