Troubled Sunrise Mall not renewing tenants' leases

Tenants in the beleaguered Sunrise Mall will be looking for new homes – or closing permanently.

The Massapequa mall is not renewing tenant leases, as redevelopment plans are being evaluated, according to Urban Edge Properties, the Manhattan-based company that led a partnership in buying the struggling retail property in December 2020.

"Sunrise Mall is clearly in transition, a reflection of the challenges facing a generation of shopping malls across Long Island and the nation. To ensure it remains a positive and contributing economic anchor for the surrounding communities, the Town of Oyster Bay, and Nassau County we need to create an orderly roadmap for that transition," Coleen R. Conklin, Urban Edge vice president of marketing, said in a statement Tuesday.

Urban Edge is not considering any proposal to redevelop the site as a residential community, she said in the statement.

It could not immediately be learned when Sunrise Mall's tenants will have to vacate.

In December 2020, Sunrise Mall Holdings LLC, a joint venture led by Urban Edge, bought the mall for $29.7 million, a steep decline from the $143 million the property sold for in 2005.

Built in 1973, the 1.2 million-square-foot mall has struggled with high vacancy rates for years, after losing major anchor stores and shoppers to online retail competition.

A 204,154-square-foot JCPenney closed in 2017. Walmart left in 2015, but its lower level was leased to Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2017. Dave & Buster’s took 36,680 square feet of the discount retailer’s former space on the second floor in 2018.

The mall’s two-story, 100,086-square-foot Sears store — Long Island's last — closed Oct. 3.

Urban Edge paid Sears’ parent company to end that lease, saying in a securities filing in October that controlling the anchor space was "a critical aspect of the value creation plans" the company has for the property.

Remaining anchors at the mall are Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dave & Buster’s.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.