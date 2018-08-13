A New Hyde Park shopping center that used to hold a Waldbaum’s is about to lose its third grocery store since 2015.

Located at 2475 Jericho Tpke. in the City Park Plaza shopping center, Super Fresh Food World is closing, as signs outside the store indicate.

The 42,000-square-foot space has been playing a sort of musical chairs with tenants for the past few years.

The Waldbaum’s was among 51 grocery stores on Long Island that closed after their parent company, Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015.

Another store, Garden City Food, moved into the space in 2016.

In August 2017, Super Fresh Food World’s parent company, KNH Meat & Produce Inc., bought Garden City Food for $1.2 million, according to court documents in a lawsuit filed by a vendor. The documents list KNH’s owner as Hi Jong Lee.

Super Fresh Food World is part of the Staten Island-based Key Food Stores Co-operative Inc. of independently owned and operated stores.

But Key Food and others are tight-lipped with details about the store, including why it is closing and whether another grocery store is lined up.

A worker at the store, who would identify himself only as John, did confirm on Friday that the store was part of the Key Food cooperative.

“And we are closing but the final date is yet to be determined,” said John, who declined to say more.

Key Food also declined to comment. The shopping center’s owner, Garden City Park Associates LLC, which is affiliated with Castle Bay Management Services LLC in Rye, could not immediately be reached for comment.

