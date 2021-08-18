Six years after its parent company’s bankruptcy filing led Pathmark to close up shop in Baldwin, a replacement store has arrived.

A new SuperFresh opened at 1764 Grand Ave. in July.

The SuperFresh brand is owned by Key Food Stores Co-Op Inc., a Matawan, New Jersey-based cooperative of more than 335 mostly independently owned and operated stores, such as Food Universe, The Food Emporium and Gala Foods Supermarkets, in six states.

The Baldwin store is owned by Charles In Park.

"We are so excited to celebrate the hard work my team has put into making this store a possibility," Park said in a statement from SuperFresh. "Our top priority is to serve the community and create a grocery shopping experience that our customers will love."

Park declined Newsday’s request for comment, the Baldwin store manager said Tuesday.

There are 15 SuperFresh stores in New York and New Jersey, Key Food said.

The Baldwin store has full-service meat and deli departments and a seafood department.

"Customers will find a wide variety of international items, including a selection of Caribbean and Central American products," SuperFresh said in a statement.

The former Pathmark in Baldwin was one of 51 Long Island grocery stores, some of which were Waldbaum’s, that closed after their parent company, Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. in New Jersey, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015.

Key Food acquired the SuperFresh brand from A&P in 2016.

Pick Quick Foods Inc., a Hempstead-based operator of Key Food stores, bought the former Pathmark building in Baldwin for $20 million in 2016 with plans to open a supermarket there.

Pick Quick filed renovation plans with the Town of Hempstead in 2018 to open a Key Food in Baldwin. The 50,000-square-foot property was subdivided, with 15,000 square feet going to a new beauty supply store, Feel Beauty.

But Pick Quick dropped its plans for the new grocery store in 2019.

The company backed out of the project because its "economic business model has shifted" and it was not able to open the store, then-Town of Hempstead spokesman Mike Fricchione told Newsday in June 2019.

Pick Quick is the landlord for the Baldwin property.