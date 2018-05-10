Supreme Screw Products Inc., a Plainview-based manufacturer of precision-machined components for the medical device, automotive, aerospace and firearm industries, is planning a $4.7 million expansion into a neighboring industrial building.

Supreme Screw is in talks to buy a 31,000-square-foot industrial space currently owned by Alure Home Improvements at 1 Commercial Ct. in Plainview, next to its headquarters. The company is seeking Nassau County Industrial Development Agency tax aid to complete the project.

The company previously received IDA help for its move from the Bronx to Long Island more than two years ago.

“This is an IDA success story,” Peter Curry, an attorney for Supreme Screw, said during a Nassau IDA meeting Tuesday evening. The company has “essentially outgrown the building that the IDA assisted it with only a few short years ago.”

The company, which is seeking assistance on the mortgage recording tax, sales taxes and property taxes for the expansion, came to the Island employing 36 employees with a commitment to hire 29 more. It now employs 82 full-time workers.

“We’ve found ourselves in a position that two and half years after we moved, we have to expand,” Misha Migdal, president and owner of the company, said at the meeting. “Great problem to have.”

In 2014, Supreme Screw was approved for tax assistance for its relocation from the Bronx to two buildings in Mineola. The company had considered relocating to Connecticut or New Jersey.

That Mineola deal was never closed due to environmental issues with the site. Supreme Screw reapplied for and received benefits — including a 15-year property tax deal — the following year seeking to buy 10 Skyline Dr. in Plainview.

The IDA will review the application, gather additional information on potential costs and host a public hearing on the project before voting in several weeks.