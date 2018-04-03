The LiRo Group, a Syosset-based national construction, architecture and engineering company, has completed the acquisition of three affiliated Boston-based design and engineering firms to expand its presence in medical projects.

LiRo, which has 900 employees across the country, bought DiGiorgio Associates Inc., DAI Inc., and Monitor Builders Inc., three companies that focus on the design and construction of health- care facilities. The purchase price for the firms was not disclosed.

“LiRo’s acquisition of DAI and MBI marks our strong entry into the New England market and augments our healthcare and life sciences expertise nationwide,” Luis M. Tormenta, president and chief executive of LiRo, said in a statement. “It is an important step in the on-going strategic expansion of our firm that aims at providing complete construction, engineering, architecture, and technology services to both public and commercial clients.”