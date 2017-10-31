Systemax posts 10% increase in net sales
Shares in Port Washington-based provider of industrial and technology products have gained about 270% over the past year.
Systemax Inc., a Port Washington-based provider of industrial and technology products, Tuesday posted a 10 percent increase in net sales for the third quarter, partly on strength in the French market.
Net sales rose to $319.3 million from $290.2 million in the 2016 quarter, the company said in an earnings release after Tuesday’s market close.
Net income from continuing operations rose...
To Continue...
