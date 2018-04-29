TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
55° Good Afternoon
Business

Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in all-stock deal

A woman using a cellphone walks past T-Mobile

A woman using a cellphone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York on April 27, 2010. Photo Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan

By The Associated Press
Print

T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, bringing it down to three major cellphone companies.

The deal announced Sunday would help the companies slash costs and could make them a stronger competitor to the larger AT&T and Verizon. But consumers might see higher prices because the combined company wouldn't have to offer as many promotions to lure customers.

The proposed all-stock deal values Sprint at about $59 billion and the combined company at $146 billion.

Sprint dropped its bid for T-Mobile more than three years ago after running into concerns about wireless competition in the Obama administration. The two were poised to combine in October, but that deal was called off, too.

By The Associated Press

More news

Michael Guter, design coordinator for 3rd Track Constructors, Villagers get look at third track-related work
Slow-cooked pork belly at Bunker Hill American Taproom, New gastropub opens on LI
Artist skecth showing John Veditto, second from left, Catch up on the Mangano-Venditto trial
Federal agents detain a suspected MS-13 gang member Police: MS-13 has cliques named after LI communities
Southampton Town Police Lt. Susan Ralph, at headquarters Police settle suit with officer for $120G, agreement shows
Carlos F. Ruiz-Mendoza, 42, of Lawrence, was arrested Cops: Man drove drunk with minor in car