The proposed merger of telecom giants T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. moved closer to completion after New York’s attorney general said she wouldn’t appeal a federal court decision allowing the merger.

Attorney General Letitia James, together with a dozen other state attorneys general, had tried to block the T-Mobile-Sprint combination in federal court in Manhattan. But U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero ruled last week that he wasn’t convinced the $26.5 billion deal would lead to higher prices or lower quality service as the attorneys general had argued.

Other attorneys general could still file an appeal.

James on Sunday said, “after a thorough analysis, New York has decided not to move forward with an appeal in this case. Instead, we hope to work with all the parties to ensure that consumers get the best pricing and service possible, that networks are built out throughout our state, and that good-paying jobs are created here in New York,” she said.

James mentioned a call center proposed for Rochester by T-Mobile and Sprint if their merger is approved by New York State officials but did not mention the call center proposed for Nassau County. That center would employ up to 1,000 people, the telecom giants have said.

A spokesman for James said Monday he couldn’t explain why James didn’t include the Nassau call center in her Sunday announcement.

A T-Mobile spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The telecom companies agreed to merge nearly two years ago to better compete against rivals AT&T and Verizon Communications for cellphone customers.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission have approved the T-Mobile/Sprint combination subject to certain conditions. However, California’s independent public utilities commission and a federal district court in Washington are still scrutinizing the deal.

T-Mobile president Michael Sievert has said the merger could be completed as early as April 1.