TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
Business

No appeal planned on T-Mobile, Sprint merger, NY AG says

New York Attorney General Letitia James, seen at

New York Attorney General Letitia James, seen at a news conference June 11 in Manhattan, was among a dozen other state attorneys general who had tried to block the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The proposed merger of telecom giants T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. moved closer to completion after New York’s attorney general said she wouldn’t appeal a federal court decision allowing the merger.

Attorney General Letitia James, together with a dozen other state attorneys general, had tried to block the T-Mobile-Sprint combination in federal court in Manhattan. But U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero ruled last week that he wasn’t convinced the $26.5 billion deal would lead to higher prices or lower quality service as the attorneys general had argued.

Other attorneys general could still file an appeal.

James on Sunday said, “after a thorough analysis, New York has decided not to move forward with an appeal in this case. Instead, we hope to work with all the parties to ensure that consumers get the best pricing and service possible, that networks are built out throughout our state, and that good-paying jobs are created here in New York,” she said.

James mentioned a call center proposed for Rochester by T-Mobile and Sprint if their merger is approved by New York State officials but did not mention the call center proposed for Nassau County. That center would employ up to 1,000 people, the telecom giants have said.

A spokesman for James said Monday he couldn’t explain why James didn’t include the Nassau call center in her Sunday announcement.

A T-Mobile spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The telecom companies agreed to merge nearly two years ago to better compete against rivals AT&T and Verizon Communications for cellphone customers.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission have approved the T-Mobile/Sprint combination subject to certain conditions. However, California’s independent public utilities commission and a federal district court in Washington are still scrutinizing the deal.

T-Mobile president Michael Sievert has said the merger could be completed as early as April 1.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search