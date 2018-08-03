More changes are afoot at Tanger Outlets Riverhead, including the relocation of a tenant to a space nearly three times as big — the largest vacancy in the shopping center.

Last week I wrote about the Rockport shoe store in Tanger being among 60 in North America closing as part of the parent company’s bankruptcy and sale.

Now home furnishings seller West Elm Outlet and trendy fashion store Forever 21 are planning to relocate to much larger spaces in the Riverhead shopping center on Route 58. Also, women’s denim clothing store NYDJ in Tanger will close this month.

The retail changes come while Tanger Outlets Riverhead has 16 vacancies, some of them because tenants, including shoe stores Nine West and Aerosoles, closed in the last year under their parent companies’ bankruptcies or sales. The shopping center has 141 tenants listed in its directory.

West Elm Outlet, which has been in Tanger since 2008, will relocate from an 8,000-square-foot space in Suite 301 to a former OfficeMax store — 23,000 square feet in Suite 1600 — in early fall, said Lesley Anthony, general manager of the shopping center.

“They really needed the space because they have such a huge inventory and it’s becoming wildly popular, that store, so they really will benefit from the expansion,” she said.

OfficeMax closed in November.

After it relocates, West Elm Outlet will be beside its sister stores, Pottery Barn Outlet, which sells home furnishings, and Williams Sonoma Outlet, a kitchenware seller.

All three are owned by San Francisco-based Williams-Sonoma Inc., whose 103 West Elm stores include a non-outlet location at the Walt Whitman mall in Huntington Station.

The relocated West Elm Outlet “will offer our customers the same service, quality and selection, but in an expanded, more convenient location,” said Dru Ortega, spokesman for the chain.

Forever 21, which opened in Tanger Outlets Riverhead in 2014, is relocating from its 3,700-square-foot space in Suite 601 to a 6,300-square-foot store in Suite 203 before the winter holidays, Anthony said.

The new location will be a combination of two former stores, a Nine West that closed in the spring, and As Seen on TV, which has relocated to Suite 102 in Tanger.

Forever 21 Inc., which is based in Los Angeles, did not respond to requests for comment.

Women’s clothing store NYDJ will close Aug. 25, store manager Kari Gainey said.

The store has been in the shopping center since 2013, and its parent company is closing its outlet stores, Anthony said. NYDJ has another Long Island store, in Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City, which will remain open, and its clothes also are sold in department stores, such as Bloomingdale’s and Lord & Taylor.

NYDJ Apparel LLC did not respond to requests for comment. It is based in Vernon, California.

Tanger Outlets Riverhead has a total of 729,706 square feet of leasable area, including currently occupied spaces.

The center's 16 vacancies are not abnormal for the popular shopping destination, Anthony said.

“Our leasing department is active, working on any spaces that do become available, and they have leases out. It’s just a lot of times we’re not permitted to say the name of the tenant at this point,” she said.

Tanger Outlets Riverhead’s occupancy rate, as a percentage of leasable space, was 95 percent in March, according to first-quarter financial data released March 31 by the shopping center’s operator, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

