Target to roll out same-day delivery on LI next month

Retailer plans to begin by end of July in Kingston and Hudson Valley, launching in NYC next month.

A Target logo on a store in Upper

A Target logo on a store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., seen on May 3, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Less than a year after spending $550 million to acquire the same-day delivery company Shipt, Target will begin rolling out speedy service for thousands of products by the end of the month in New York.

Rapid delivery has become the new front in retail, with every major player attempting to beat, or at least match Amazon.com in its reach.

Target Corp. said Thursday that the same-day delivery of items like groceries and toys will start on July 31 in Hudson Valley and Kingston. It will launch in other areas, including Long Island, Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, next month.

Consumers must sign up for Shipt, regularly priced at $99 for an annual membership. Those that sign up before Aug. 14 will pay $49.

Less than a year after spending $550 million to acquire the same-day delivery company Shipt, Target will begin rolling out speedy service for thousands of products by the end of August on Long Island.

