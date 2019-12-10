Target might be breathing new life into a former Sears store in New Hyde Park.

The discount retailer wants to take over two-thirds of the former Sears in the Lake Success Shopping Center to open a new Target that would include groceries, a CVS pharmacy and Starbucks, according to plans submitted to the town of North Hempstead.

The shopping center’s landlord, Lake Success Shopping Center LLC, has submitted a proposal for renovation work on the cellar and first floor of the vacant three-level space at 1400 Union Tpke. to create an approximately 78,441-square-foot Target.

The plan was initially set to go before North Hempstead's Zoning Board of Appeals on Nov. 13 but it was rescheduled for Jan. 8 at the applicant’s request, town spokeswoman Carole Trottere said.

The Sears that was in New Hyde Park was among 46 stores across the country, including some Kmarts, that their struggling former parent company, Sears Holdings Corp., closed in November 2018.

It occupied about 120,000 square feet of space and its lease was to expire at the end of 2019, Kenneth R. Schuckman, president of Schuckman Realty Inc., said in August last year. The Lake Success-based real estate firm represents the shopping center’s landlord.

Schuckman Realty did not respond to requests for comment about the planned Target.

Target Corp. is “not at a point” to share plans for any new stores, but the company is “evaluating opportunities to reach additional guests in New York,” said Liz Hancock, spokeswoman for the Minneapolis-based retailer.

She said Target was focused on increasing its number of small-format stores, "which are smaller than our general merchandise Target stores and are located in dense urban and suburban neighborhoods as well as college campuses."

Of Target’s 1,868 stores, 100 are small-format locations, according to Target’s website.

The small-format stores average about 40,000 square feet, while full-size Target stores average 130,000 square feet.

“Inside each small-format, guests will find many of the categories (like home, apparel, and food and beverage) they’d expect to see in a full-size store, but with smaller assortments curated for their local neighborhood,” Target says on its website.

Of Target’s 26 stores on Long Island, four are small-format locations, including a 54,300-square-foot store that opened last year in Selden.

The closest Target to the former Sears in New Hyde Park is a small-format store 4.1 miles away in Elmont that opened in 2016.