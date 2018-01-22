Target plans to open its fourth small-format store on Long Island this October, in Selden, a representative for the company said Monday.

The 54,300-square-foot store, the 26th Target location on the Island, will be located at Independence Plaza near the intersection of Middle Country and Boyle Road.

“This small-format store in Selden will provide more options to Long Island guests,” Mark Schindele, senior vice president of Target’s properties team, said in a statement.

The new store will join small-format locations in Freeport, which opened in October 2016, Elmont, which opened in November 2016, and in Port Washington, which opened in October 2017.

The Selden store’s opening date has not been specified, a Target spokeswoman said.

The Selden store, smaller than a typical Target store, which is about 140,000 square feet, will offer a more limited merchandise selection.

It will include groceries, apparel, health and beauty products, home décor, sporting goods, toys and electronics, as well as services such as mobile and online order pickup.

It will also include a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks.

The Selden store will employ 60 people. The spokeswoman declined to say how many of the jobs will be full time.

“A small-format Target is the perfect fit for Independence Plaza and the surrounding community,” said David Jamieson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Kimco Realty, proprietor of Independence Plaza.

CORRECTION: The Port Washington Target opened in October. An earlier version of this story online mistakenly said the store had not opened yet due to incorrect information from Target.