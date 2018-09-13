Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Business

Target to boost holiday hiring by 20 percent to 120,000

Target says it will pay workers $12 an

Photo Credit: AP/Nati Harnik

By The Associated Press
Target plans to hire more than 120,000 people for the busy holiday shopping season, a 20 percent increase from last year.

The retailer says the temporary hires will stock store shelves and check people out at the register. In addition, it plans to hire 7,500 people to pack online orders at its warehouses. Target says it will pay workers $12 an hour, a dollar more an hour than last year.

With a strong job market, retailers will likely face a harder time attracting workers for the holidays since workers can be pickier about where they work. Target says it will hold hiring events at stores next month.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. has more than 1,800 stores around the country.

By The Associated Press

