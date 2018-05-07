Tate’s Bake Shop, a Long Island company that traces its roots to the early 1970s when founder Kathleen King first sold her homemade cookies at her father’s North Sea farm, has agreed to be acquired for about $500 million by snack food giant Mondelez International Inc.

Tate’s — known for its signature thin, chocolate chip cookies — bakes about 1.3 million cookies at its East Moriches manufacturing facility each day. Deerfield, Illinois-based Mondelez, which owns many confectionary brands formerly owned by Kraft Foods Inc., had about $26 billion in net revenue last year.

“We’re thrilled and humbled to be joining a portfolio of some of the world’s most well-known and successful snacking brands,” Maura Mottolese, chief executive of Tate’s, said in a news release on Mondolez’ website. “Now, together with Mondelez International, we’ll have the opportunity to take Tate’s to the next level and offer our cookies and baked treats to many more consumers across North America.”

In January, Tate’s announced plans to expand its warehouse and distribution operations in Westhampton Beach. Mottolese said at the time that the company had about 320 employees and operates out of several facilities on the East End.

The company's baked goods — packaged with its signature green and white label — are distributed across the country. In 2014, private equity firm Riverside Co. purchased a majority stake in the company with plans for a major expansion of staff and products.

Senior leadership at Tate’s will continue to run the business from Long Island. The sale is expected to close this summer, according to the release.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story listed the number of cookies Tate's produces each day incorrectly.