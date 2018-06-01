Long Island accounts for nearly 25 percent of the jobs created in recent years by building projects receiving tax breaks from industrial development agencies throughout the state, according to a report released Friday.

In its annual review of IDAs, the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli found 51,632 people had been hired locally as of the end of 2016 by businesses, housing developments and other projects endorsed by one of the Island’s eight IDAs.

IDAs grant tax reductions to companies and developers in return for promised investment and the retention, and in many cases, expansion of employment.

IDAs in Nassau and Suffolk counties gave breaks to 812 projects on their property, sales and mortgage recording taxes during the period reviewed by DiNapoli. The tax incentives are often spread over 10, 15 or 20 years, and in a few instances as long as 40 years, so the time period in which jobs are created varies by project.

DiNapoli calculated the "net jobs gained" at each project by comparing employment figures for 2016 with those for the year before the project got IDA help.

Long Island had the most IDA-related hiring among the state’s 10 regions, followed by New York City and the Hudson Valley.

“IDA projects continue to produce new jobs across the state, but the pace has slowed in several upstate areas,” he said. “It is important communities benefit when offering tax breaks. Our report can help determine if the incentives supporting local economic development efforts are worth it.”

On the Island, the largest number of new jobs – 15,342 – were created by 138 projects receiving aid from the Suffolk County IDA. The projects, as a group, saved $7 million in taxes in 2016, according to the comptroller.

The Suffolk IDA ranked No. 2 behind the New York City IDA in terms of net jobs gained. The Nassau County IDA was No. 3 with 14,478 jobs at 173 projects.

The Nassau projects, as a group, saved about $44 million in taxes in 2016. That’s the second highest amount after the New York City IDA, which awarded $141 million in tax savings to 430 building projects for 2016.

Statewide, 208,707 jobs had been created as of the end of 2016 by nearly 3,000 projects receiving IDA aid. Service businesses and manufacturers each accounted for about 22 percent of total hiring.

In recent years IDAs have come under fire on Long Island for awarding tax incentives to automobile dealerships, self-storage facilities and housing developments that create few jobs and in some instances pay low salaries.