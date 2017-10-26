Hofstra University’s tax-free zone for startup businesses will be located primarily in trailers on campus, according to a plan approved Thursday by a state panel.
The Start-Up NY Approval Board unanimously granted permission for Hofstra to move most its 3,062-square-foot zone to three “modular units” adjacent to the university’s Oak Street Center. The move is temporary and aimed at attracting...
