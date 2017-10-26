Subscribe
    Business

    Hofstra University to move tax-free zone to trailers

    Updated
    By  james.madore@newsday.com

    November 3, 2010 -- Aerial view of the

    November 3, 2010 -- Aerial view of the Joan And Donald E. Axinn Library (top building, center) on the campus of Hofstra University. (Credit: www.flyingdogphotos.com / Kevin P Coughlin)

    Hofstra University’s tax-free zone for startup businesses will be located primarily in trailers on campus, according to a plan approved Thursday by a state panel.

    The Start-Up NY Approval Board unanimously granted permission for Hofstra to move most its 3,062-square-foot zone to three “modular units” adjacent to the university’s Oak Street Center. The move is temporary and aimed at attracting...

