New York State will continue to fully tax unemployment benefits despite a federal exemption on the first $10,200 received by some workers who lost their jobs last year due to the pandemic.

Robert Mujica, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s budget director, said Wednesday the state’s new spending plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year makes no change to the taxable status of jobless benefits, though the issue did come up in budget negotiations.

New York has been taxing unemployment checks for 50 years. The federal government has as well. But in response to massive COVID-related job losses, Congress and President Joe Biden last month approved the $10,200 exemption for taxpayers with less than $150,000 in modified adjusted gross income in 2020.

Fifteen states and Washington, D.C. had enacted similar exemptions as of March 29, according to the Tax Foundation think tank in Washington.

"There has been no change to the taxable status of unemployment benefits," Mujica said in response to a Newsday question during a virtual news conference from Albany. "Those benefits have been subject to state tax for decades...That has not changed," he said.

Earlier, bills were introduced in the State Senate and Assembly to establish the $10,200 exemption on unemployment benefits regardless of the taxpayer’s income. Local co-sponsors include Sens. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk), Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) and Alexis Weik (R-Sayville).

Babylon accountant Dan Martin said Wednesday that he has clients who were hoping for a state tax break on their unemployment benefits.

Martin said he finds it "ironic that New York State wants to fully tax the money from legal citizens who had taxable wages, then fell upon hard times and collected unemployment. Yet, illegal aliens, with cash wages and no tax withheld, will soon be collecting New York State unemployment insurance" under a new program in the 2021-22 budget. He said he is a Republican running for Babylon Town supervisor.

