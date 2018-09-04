Teachers Federal Credit Union in Hauppauge is expanding to Queens, purchasing the assets of a financially-troubled credit union.

TFCU has acquired the member shares, some loans and other assets of Melrose Credit Union in Queens for an undisclosed amount, officials announced.

Melrose has about 19,900 members who will continue to have access to Melrose’s one branch office in Briarwood, Queens, as well as TFCU’s 27 offices on Long Island. Their accounts remain federally insured up to $250,000.

"This acquisition by TFCU ensures that all Melrose Credit Union member deposits are protected and credit union services are provided uninterrupted," TFCU officials said in a statement released Tuesday. More than 25 Melrose employees will keep their jobs, the statement said.

Melrose, based in Briarwood, has assets of $1.1 billion.

Last year, the credit union was taken over by the state Department of Financial Services after struggling financially. It has since been operated by the National Credit Union Administration, a federal agency.

The TFCU purchase, announced late Friday, occurred after the credit union administration determined that 96-year-old Melrose was insolvent, administration officials said Friday.

TFCU has more than 300,500 members and assets of $6.1 billion. The credit union opened in 1952.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Melrose is the fifth federally-insured credit union to be liquidated this year.