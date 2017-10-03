Three new Teachers Federal Credit Union branches are slated to open in 2018 with video teller machines and no live tellers, according to the credit union.
Teachers plans branches in East Meadow, Kings Park and Stony Brook next year. East Meadow and Kings Park should be open in the first quarter, while Stony Brook is going through the local permit process, said Robert G. Allen, the president...
