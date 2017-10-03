Subscribe
    Teachers Federal plans 3 branches without tellers in 2018

    Teachers Federal Credit Union, seen here in Farmingville,

    Teachers Federal Credit Union, seen here in Farmingville, plans branches that will open in East Meadow, Kings Park and Stony Brook next year. (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas)

    Three new Teachers Federal Credit Union branches are slated to open in 2018 with video teller machines and no live tellers, according to the credit union.

    Teachers plans branches in East Meadow, Kings Park and Stony Brook next year. East Meadow and Kings Park should be open in the first quarter, while Stony Brook is going through the local permit process, said Robert G. Allen, the president...

