That feeling of exhaustion after yet another remote video conference has been dubbed "Zoom fatigue." Research indicates it’s real — and a new study concluded its effects are more pronounced for women.

A Stanford University study of more than 10,000 participants found that women’s Zoom fatigue was worse because they suffered more stress dealing with "mirror anxiety" from seeing your face constantly during a conference. Women also reported more feelings of being "physically trapped" because of restricted movements forced by sitting at a desk.

Even more daunting, the study found that "women have longer meetings and shorter breaks between meetings" than men, intensifying their Zoom fatigue.

— PETER KING

Walmart invests in self-driving startup

Walmart is investing in autonomous vehicle provider Cruise to use the self-driving cars for the "last-mile delivery" of items from store to customer. San Francisco-based Cruise has already received funding from General Motors, Honda and Microsoft and is valued at more than $30 billion. Walmart and Cruise teamed last year in a home-delivery pilot program in Scottsdale, Arizona.

— PETER KING

How cool is this!

Air conditioners will soon be humming — and electric bills rising. A new-tech take on an old technology may someday be a solution. Scientists at Purdue University have developed ultra-white paint that reduces the need for air conditioning. They say painting a roof creates cooling "more powerful than the central air conditioners used by most houses." Unfortunately, there’s no timetable for when it will be available for commercial use.

— PETER KING

Router shortage hits home

Broadband providers are seeing delays of more than a year when ordering internet routers, becoming yet another victim of chip shortages choking global supply chains and adding challenges for millions working from home. Supply chains have become a headache because sharp coronavirus manufacturing shutdowns a year ago were exacerbated by a prolonged surge in demand for better home broadband equipment.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS