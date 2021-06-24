Amazon Fresh adds ‘Just Walk Out’ tech

Amazon’s "Just Walk Out" cashierless checkout technology, used at Amazon Go convenience stores in Manhattan, has been rolled out for the first time to one of the company’s full-sized Amazon Fresh supermarkets in Bellevue, Wash. Just Walk Out technology links the Amazon app on a shopper’s smartphone to sensors and computer monitoring in the store that detect when a shopper takes a product from the shelves. The technology will likely expand to other Amazon Fresh stores, which will also offer traditional checkout lines with cashiers. Most of the 14 Amazon Fresh supermarkets are in California, but Newsday has reported that stores are planned for Oceanside and Plainview.

Dating vax fact: COVID shot important

Want to give your love life a shot in the arm? Get a shot in the arm. Online dating service Bumble found that 30% of people responding to its survey would not date someone who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The survey, taken in May, also found that "catfishing" — where someone uses a phony profile to attract interest — has declined over the past year.

Uber delivering Walgreens products

Walgreens and Uber have teamed to deliver products from the drug and convenience store chain to the home. The service, which comes with a delivery charge, is accessed through the Uber Eats app. A selected number of health, personal care and household items and over-the-counter medications are available, but Walgreens says it expects to expand the service to its "entire assortment of more than 20,000 products."

Study: Work from home boosts productivity

Do employees work as effectively from the kitchen table as they do from the office? A study by researchers from three institutions including Stanford University concluded that remote work does indeed make us more productive. In addition, the work-from-home boom will lift productivity in the U.S. economy by 5%. The findings suggest the rapid adoption of new technology amid the pandemic will offer lasting economic gains.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS