Next time you sign in to your Google account on your PC or laptop, you might need to have your smartphone nearby. The tech giant will soon require a two-step verification process before you can log in.

Two-step verification means you receive an alert on your phone every time you — or somebody unauthorized — tries to log into your account. If it’s you, just click the prompt on your phone and you’re signed in.

Google says two-step verification is more secure than passwords alone because even if someone steals your password, they can’t log in to your account unless they also have access to your phone.

Bose launches direct-to-consumer hearing aid

Bose, known for its audiophile speakers and headphones, has launched a hearing aid for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Bose says the SoundControl ($849.95) is "the first FDA-cleared, direct-to-consumer hearing aid," meaning you don’t need to visit an audiologist to buy them. The initial rollout is limited to Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, but Bose says they will soon be available nationwide.

Clubhouse Android version arrives

Clubhouse, the audio social network that caused a sensation with its iOS app when it was released last year, finally has an Android version. Clubhouse bills itself as "a space for casual, drop-in audio conversations," where members listen to and talk with friends and, sometimes, celebrities. In response to Clubhouse’s success, Facebook, Twitter and other social networks have rolled out Clubhouse-type conversation features.

More power to you

Imagine only needing to charge your smartphone every four days? IBM has created a next-generation computer chip in its Albany research lab with components measuring two nanometers across — about 50 billion of them can fit on a silicon chip the size of a fingernail. The chip could lead to speed and charging improvements across virtually every electronic device. IBM expects production to begin in 2024 or 2025.

— WASHINGTON POST