Tech review: Apps to keep your car rolling along

Memorial Day and the long July 4 weekend are in the rear-view mirror, but there’s a lot of summer driving ahead. These apps will help you keep your car gassed, juiced and rolling.

PlugShare

(iOS, Android; free)

If you’re one of the many Long Island car owners who elected to go electric, you’re probably enjoying your car but with a few qualms — especially on longer road trips. While there are gas stations everywhere, electric-car charging stations are still a work in progress. PlugShare offers a continually updated listing of more than 140,000 charging stations in the United States — and you can filter the results for stations that are compatible for your vehicle.

MyCarfax

(iOS, Android; free)

From the company that produces the popular Carfax reports that detail a vehicle’s accident history, MyCarfax is aimed at helping owners keep their car well-maintained. The app accesses Carfax’s vast database (although not for accident reports), so if you enter your car’s VIN you will see, for most cars, a listing of past service going back years. You can then tell MyCarfax to alert you when it’s time for an oil change or other scheduled maintenance.

Smart Dash Cam

(iOS, Android; free)

Using your smartphone to talk or text while driving can led to accidents, but you can put it to work to help you in case you are in an accident. This app turns your phone into a dashboard camera that will record video of what’s going on outside your windshield. If an accident happens, especially one that’s not your fault, the video can help you collect money from the insurance companies.

GasBuddy

(iOS, Android; free)

Most Long Islanders know which gas stations near them typically have the lowest prices — or the highest. But if you’re cruising away from your neighborhood, this popular app lists gas stations in the area along with their prices. You can filter results by price, grade or brand, or even whether the gas station has a restroom. There is also a vibrant message board with reviews and other commentaries.