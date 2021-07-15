Still working remotely, at least part of the time? You probably miss the camaraderie and in-person discussions you used to have in the office. Workplace collaboration platform Slack is adding Huddles, a chat feature where co-workers can participate in live audio conversations from wherever they are working. Slack says Huddles is a way to rekindle casual and spontaneous conversations workers have around their desks, whether for personal greetings or to hash out a work problem. Slack says Huddles can boost productivity by reducing the need for longer, more formal video meetings. Slack, recently bought by Salesforce for $28 billion, faces stiff competition in the workplace collaboration sector from Microsoft Teams.

Millennials online: What me worry?

Sheltering-in-place Americans were busy shopping and creating new online accounts — none more so than millennials. An IBM study found the average millennial created 18 new online accounts during the pandemic, more than any other generation. Millennials were also less likely to practice online safety than GenZ, GenX and boomers. More than half said they would order items online even if they had concerns about a website’s safety.

TikTok launches online resumes

TikTok wants to be more than just funny videos and viral recipes. It wants to help its users find a job. The video platform popular with young adults launched TikTok Resumes (tiktokresumes.com), a free service where users upload short videos telling employers why they should hire them. Companies signing up with the program include Chipotle, Target and Shopify.

Cost of cyber insurance surges

Ransomware attacks have increased in frequency and severity, pushing up the requirements and cost of cybersecurity insurance just as more companies need it. The majority of insurance companies are raising rates for cyber insurance, with annual premiums increasing by as much as 50%. Hackers are targeting companies specifically because they have insurance to go after what one cybersecurity executive called an "endless pot of money."

