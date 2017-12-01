Tech Review: World War II apps for gaming enthusiasts
The United States entered World War II 76 years ago this month, and the conflict has served as the basis for innumerable books, movies, plays, radio dramas and TV shows. It’s not surprising the war has also been the inspiration for computer games. These four apps are among the most entertaining World War II games for mobile devices.
Brothers in Arms 3
(iOS, Android; free)
More an arcade game with a World War II backdrop than a strategy game, Brothers in Arms 3 sends you on various missions across Europe. The goal is, as in all shooter games, to kill as many enemies as possible. The realistic backdrops make the game immersive. Like all the WWII games reviewed here, the free download offers limited gameplay that can be expanded with in-app purchases.
World at War: WW2 Strategy MMO
(iOS, Android; free)
The “MMO” in the game’s title stands for “massively multiplayer online” game, a genre that means thousands of people around the world are playing with you and against you at the same time. World at War is best described as a base-building and strategy game, where you form and train your troops before setting out to battle. A nice touch: Historical figures, including Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, make appearances.
Frontline Commando: WW2
(iOS, Android; free)
This sequel to Frontline Commando: D-Day puts you in Europe toward the end of the war. The missions are centered on getting to Berlin and guaranteeing an Allied victory by destroying remaining German infrastructure. You have a bevy of weapons at your command, but some will only be attainable via in-app purchases.
Warship Battle: 3D World War II
(iOS, Android; free)
Naval power was a big reason for the Allied victory, and this game lets you command several World War II warships and guide them into battle. The graphics are excellent, even to the point of feeling slightly seasick as you learn how to control your ship on the waves. Once you download the game, you don’t need an internet connection to play, which could come in handy during a holiday season filled with road trips and shopping.
Offline shopping
If your holiday gift-giving list includes a tony Chanel handbag, don’t expect to put it in your online shopping cart. The upscale fashion designer refuses to sell many of its products online. As reported by Reuters, Chanel’s president of fashion explained, “If you give everything to everyone straight away, I think you lose that exclusivity.” Chanel does sell some products online, notably its iconic fragrances. — PETER KING
Hackers: No need to get cracking
Think an uncrackable password keeps you secure online? Think again. Most credentials are not stolen because hackers guess your password. A Google analysis of its customers showed that from March 2016-March 2017, 788,000 credentials were stolen via keyloggers (where hackers monitor your keystrokes), 12 million were stolen via phishing attacks and a whopping 3.3 billion were lifted during third-party incidents such as the Equifax breach. — PETER KING
FEC mulls ad disclaimers
The Federal Election Commission unanimously voted to start a rule-making process to require disclaimers for small political ads that run online on Facebook, Google and Twitter. But the commission has not detailed the disclosure requirements it wants for these ads, whose dimensions make it challenging to include a disclaimer. Disclosure requirements already exist for television, radio and digital political ads. — The Washington Post