The United States entered World War II 76 years ago this month, and the conflict has served as the basis for innumerable books, movies, plays, radio dramas and TV shows. It’s not surprising the war has also been the inspiration for computer games. These four apps are among the most entertaining World War II games for mobile devices.

Brothers in Arms 3

(iOS, Android; free)

More an arcade game with a World War II backdrop than a strategy game, Brothers in Arms 3 sends you on various missions across Europe. The goal is, as in all shooter games, to kill as many enemies as possible. The realistic backdrops make the game immersive. Like all the WWII games reviewed here, the free download offers limited gameplay that can be expanded with in-app purchases.

World at War: WW2 Strategy MMO

(iOS, Android; free)

The “MMO” in the game’s title stands for “massively multiplayer online” game, a genre that means thousands of people around the world are playing with you and against you at the same time. World at War is best described as a base-building and strategy game, where you form and train your troops before setting out to battle. A nice touch: Historical figures, including Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, make appearances.

Frontline Commando: WW2

(iOS, Android; free)

This sequel to Frontline Commando: D-Day puts you in Europe toward the end of the war. The missions are centered on getting to Berlin and guaranteeing an Allied victory by destroying remaining German infrastructure. You have a bevy of weapons at your command, but some will only be attainable via in-app purchases.

Warship Battle: 3D World War II

(iOS, Android; free)

Naval power was a big reason for the Allied victory, and this game lets you command several World War II warships and guide them into battle. The graphics are excellent, even to the point of feeling slightly seasick as you learn how to control your ship on the waves. Once you download the game, you don’t need an internet connection to play, which could come in handy during a holiday season filled with road trips and shopping.