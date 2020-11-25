These games have taken off on Apple, Android
Android and iOS users typically have different preferences when it comes to games, so it’s rare when they are playing the same ones. But that’s what happened earlier this month when the top four Android games and the top four iOS games were the same. Here’s a look at each of them.
Among Us
(iOS, Android; free)
One of the sensations of 2020, Among Us became a popular diversion during the pandemic, especially for co-workers working from home who meet up online to have some fun. Featuring cheerfully retro graphics (the game looks like it could have been developed in 1995), Among Us makes paranoia fun as the goal is to sniff out an impostor on a spaceship before he or she kills everyone on board.
Shortcut Run
(iOS, Android; free)
In Shortcut Run, your mission is to win a race by collecting and putting down floorboards that help you build bridges over an array of obstacles. Your competitors are sometimes live opponents, but more often they are bots programmed to defeat you. While the game is fun, the constant barrage of ads makes Shortcut Run not a long-term amusement.
Chat Master!
(iOS, Android; free)
This odd mashup of a texting app and a game has you receiving messages from various fake people such as friends or bosses. You respond to the texts by telling the truth or lying – which then leads to you having to solve puzzles or complete challenges to move on to the next level. A surprisingly popular hit, but it’s another game with way too many ads that ultimately spoil the fun.
Let's Be Cops 3D
(iOS, Android; free)
If you’ve always wanted to be a traffic cop, this is your game. Gameplay is simple: You have a radar gun that scans oncoming traffic where you look for speeders. Find one, pull the car over, use your police database to see the driver’s history, and decide if you want to issue a ticket. At best, this is a mild diversion, but the onslaught of ads destroys the fun.
Estranged bedfellows
Opposites attract — but not always when it comes to finding a mate. Online dating service OkCupid found that 60% of its users would not date someone with strong political views the exact opposite of theirs. Other findings from the OkCupid Future of Dating survey: 84% want “an emotional connection before a physical one” and 89% said couples should live together before getting married.
— PETER KING
Pass on these passwords
The most common password of 2019, “12345,” was used less this year. Unfortunately, the equally weak “123456” was the most common password of 2020, according to the annual list compiled by NordPass. NordPass says hackers can crack the most commonly used passwords in less than one second. For the list of the 100 most common passwords, go to nordpass.com/most-common-passwords-list/.
.— PETER KING
Target ends subscription service
Target has discontinued its subscription service model as shoppers increasingly opt for same-day services. Under the subscription model, shoppers could order everyday essential items and have them delivered on a set schedule. But Target customers have moved on, lured by the ease and speed of same-day delivery and picking up online orders at the store, which can now be done without leaving your car.