These games have taken off on Apple, Android

Android and iOS users typically have different preferences when it comes to games, so it’s rare when they are playing the same ones. But that’s what happened earlier this month when the top four Android games and the top four iOS games were the same. Here’s a look at each of them.

Among Us

(iOS, Android; free)

One of the sensations of 2020, Among Us became a popular diversion during the pandemic, especially for co-workers working from home who meet up online to have some fun. Featuring cheerfully retro graphics (the game looks like it could have been developed in 1995), Among Us makes paranoia fun as the goal is to sniff out an impostor on a spaceship before he or she kills everyone on board.

Shortcut Run

(iOS, Android; free)

In Shortcut Run, your mission is to win a race by collecting and putting down floorboards that help you build bridges over an array of obstacles. Your competitors are sometimes live opponents, but more often they are bots programmed to defeat you. While the game is fun, the constant barrage of ads makes Shortcut Run not a long-term amusement.

Chat Master!

(iOS, Android; free)

This odd mashup of a texting app and a game has you receiving messages from various fake people such as friends or bosses. You respond to the texts by telling the truth or lying – which then leads to you having to solve puzzles or complete challenges to move on to the next level. A surprisingly popular hit, but it’s another game with way too many ads that ultimately spoil the fun.

Let's Be Cops 3D

(iOS, Android; free)

If you’ve always wanted to be a traffic cop, this is your game. Gameplay is simple: You have a radar gun that scans oncoming traffic where you look for speeders. Find one, pull the car over, use your police database to see the driver’s history, and decide if you want to issue a ticket. At best, this is a mild diversion, but the onslaught of ads destroys the fun.